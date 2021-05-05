Jennifer Aniston urges fans to help India tackle COVID-19 crisis

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston has appealed to her fans on Instagram to lend a helping hand to India in its fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor, popular among the Indian audience as Rachel Green from the 1990s hit sitcom Friends, on Tuesday shared three posts on her Instagram stories bringing the country's worrying scenario amid the health crisis to the attention of her 36.5 million-plus followers.

Aniston's first story read, "A severe second wave of coronavirus infections has swept over India, setting global records for new infections each day over the past five days."

In her second story, the 52-year-old actor said that Americares "is raising money for immediate relief aid for India" and also shared link details.

Americares is a global non-profit organization focused on health and development that respond to individuals affected by poverty, disaster, or crisis.