Jennifer Aniston to Keanu Reeves- Designer Photoshops throwback pics of celebs next to recent ones

Dutch graphic designer Ard Gelinck is making the internet feel nostalgic. This talented designer has taken everyone by surprise by creating a series of Photoshopped images that prove time travel is possible after all.

Ard Gelinck has Photoshopped pictures of our favourite celebrities and shown us how ageing has been a blessing for these Hollywood stars.

These Photoshopped images are old snaps next to the recent images. The pictures give an illusion of celebrities meeting their younger selves.

Bored Panda curated an online gallery of these Photoshop images and it is a treat to the eyes.

From Jennifer Aniston to Daniel Radcliffe, let’s take a look at these montages: