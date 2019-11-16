Jennifer Aniston to Keanu Reeves- Designer Photoshops throwback pics of celebs next to recent ones

Dutch graphic designer Ard Gelinck is making the internet feel nostalgic. This talented designer has taken everyone by surprise by creating a series of Photoshopped images that prove time travel is possible after all.
Ard Gelinck has Photoshopped pictures of our favourite celebrities and shown us how ageing has been a blessing for these Hollywood stars.
These Photoshopped images are old snaps next to the recent images. The pictures give an illusion of celebrities meeting their younger selves.
Bored Panda curated an online gallery of these Photoshop images and it is a treat to the eyes.
From Jennifer Aniston to Daniel Radcliffe, let’s take a look at these montages:
Has Jennifer Aniston aged even a bit? The 50-year-old actress still looks as youthful as she did back in her 'Friends' days.
Leonardo DiCaprio's serious face is the only difference we can spot in the picture.
Tom Hanks picture of him sitting beside his character from Forrest Gump can be summed up in one line: Icon sitting beside the most iconic character of his life.
Is Reese Witherspoon really 43?
Here's a proof that Keanu Reeves is a vampire and he doesn't age!
This picture seems like Keanu Reeves before and after shave snaps.
We wish Johnny Depp never grew old. The actor looks nothing like his younger self.
If Lady Gaga didn't contour her face, we bet she would look like a mirror image of the picture on the left.
Late Robin Williams will forever be loved and missed for the iconic characters he's played over the years.
Take us back to Hogwarts! Wait did you notice that Daniel Radcliffe's forehead vein is recreating Harry's lightning bolt scar?
Meryl Streep stopped aging years ago, here's the proof.
Brad Pitt was handsome, is handsome and will forever be handsome.
Bruce Willis looks almost unrecognisable.
Here are a few others:
