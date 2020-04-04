Jennifer Aniston surprises COVID-19 positive nurse with USD 10,000 gift

Washington D.C: American actor Jennifer Aniston used her star power on Thursday (local time) to brighten the day of a coronavirus frontline worker, who tested positive for the virus.

According to Fox News, the 51-year-old star appeared as a surprise guest on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' show, for the purpose of surprising a cardiovascular nurse from Utah, who contracted the novel virus.

Kimmel welcomed the nurse, named Kimball Fairbanks, to the show via a live video chat. The nurse, who is a mother of two, said she began feeling sick a few days after working a shift at her hospital last week.

Fairbanks said, "I kind of felt like I got hit by a train. But I think I just have really mild symptoms. I feel like I have a head cold combined with the flu. It feels decently manageable so that's good." Kimmel informed Fairbanks that she had a surprise planned to cheer her up.. Seconds later, Aniston appeared on the screen from her home.