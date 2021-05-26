Jennifer Aniston says ex-husband Brad Pitt was one of her favourite 'Friends' guest star

Actor Jennifer Aniston reflected on her favourite actors who guest-starred on the beloved sitcom 'Friends'.

As per Fox News, Aniston, who played Rachel Green in the insanely popular series, spoke with Access Hollywood about the upcoming highly-anticipated reunion. During the interview, Aniston said that her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, was one of her favourite guest stars.

"Mr Pitt was wonderful, (he was) fantastic," she said. Pitt had a cameo on the Season 8 episode, 'The One with the Rumor'. He portrayed Will Colbert in the annual Thanksgiving episode and still hated Rachel from high school, which made for an awkward dinner.

Apart from Aniston, actors Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow also spoke about their favourite guest stars. Cox and Kudrow named Paul Rudd, Tom Selleck, Ben Stiller, Reese Witherspoon, and Alec Baldwin as amazing guest stars as well.