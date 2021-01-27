Jennifer Aniston debuts hair transformation after returning to 'The Morning Show'

Apart from Aniston and Witherspoon, the series also stars actor Steve Carell. 'The Morning Show' is all about the high-stakes world of morning news and the people behind it. The first season of the show took the viewers through the dynamics of a news program that is faced with sexual misconduct allegations against one of its hosts, played by Carell.

Apart from filming season two of 'The Morning Show', Aniston has also been busy gearing up for the long-awaited 'Friends' reunion special, reported People magazine.

Earlier this month, actor Lisa Kudrow gave fans some more details about the upcoming project, which will bring the core cast back together on the NBC comedy's original soundstage.

Kudrow told Rob Lowe during an episode of his podcast, 'Literally! With Rob Lowe' that the reunion is scheduled to shoot in "early spring." Kudrow added that she and her costars -- Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer -- have already shot some scenes for the reunion.

Kudrow also clarified that the cast will not be reprising their iconic Friends characters, but chatting as themselves.