Jennifer Aniston: 'Dear Covid... You can kindly F**k off now thank you BYE'

The picture received more than 3.5 million likes and the official Oprah magazine Instagram account commented: "Nothing but respect for our President Jennifer Aniston." According to Fox News, the 'We're the Millers' star's latest post comes just hours after she shared a similar vibe on her Instagram Story from her time being holed up in her Los Angeles residence with her two dogs. In the photo, Aniston is seen sitting in front of her washing machine, watching it spin while the American rapper Tyga's single 'Bored in the House' played on the snap.

Recently, the 'Murder Mystery' star told Jimmy Kimmel that she was finding the shelter-at-home period easier to adjust to than she expected. Aniston told the late-night host in early April during a video appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,'"I'm a born agoraphobe. This is kind of a dream." She continued, "Not a dream, it's obviously a nightmare. But, me personally, it's not been that much of a challenge. The most challenging thing is watching the news and trying to digest [everything] that's going on out there." Aniston also surprised Kimball Fairbanks, a cardiovascular nurse from Utah, who contracted the virus with a 10,000 USD gift certificate from Postmates.