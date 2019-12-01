Hollywood

Jennifer Aniston celebrates '#Fakesgiving' with ex-flame Justin Theroux, 'Friends' co-star Courteney Cox

Holidays and special occasions do bring people together! Exes Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux reunited during the Thanksgiving celebration with their friends on Thursday, November 28. After being in a relationship since 2011 and secretly getting married, The couple parted ways in February 2018 after less than three years of marriage.

It was a star-studded Thanksgiving affair with Jennifer Aniston and her Friends co-star Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Jimmy Kimmel among others. “Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights #Fakesgiving,” Theroux wrote alongside the picture.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux parted ways amicably. They have stayed in touch even after their divorce.

