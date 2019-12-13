Jennifer Aniston bursts into tears during Ellen DeGeneres' special show

A family's story made actor Jennifer Aniston got emotional during Ellen DeGeneres' new special show, 'Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways'.

It happened when the 50-year-old actor was introduced to Jeff Kimball, a father of two who lost his job and his wife to sarcoma cancer years prior, reported Fox News.

During the show, Kimball opened up about the loss of his wife, which occurred when daughter Elyse was only three years old. Aniston burst out in tears when Kimball opened up about his wife and admitted that she was a huge fan of DeGeneres. The talk show host's Finding Nemo character, Dory, inspired his family in times of need.

"She was going in for a 13-hour surgery," the man said. In the clip, Kimball revealed that the last thing he did was blow her a kiss and said, "Just keep swimming." Aniston, who looked emotional asked the kid, "Oh my God, I mean, what would your mom say right now if she knew you guys were here?" "She would be so happy," Jeff replied instantly as he admitted that his wife was Ellen's biggest fan.

The 'Friends' actor made the family's Christmas special by decorating their home with lights and providing them with a Christmas tree and gifts in for the holidays.