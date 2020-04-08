Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt will always remain friends: Melissa Etheridge

Hollywood's Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston might look beautiful together, but they are nothing more than just good friends.

Earlier this year, Pitt and Aniston had very flirtatious encounters during the award season, making fans curious if a romantic reunion between the estranged couple is on the cards.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen, their close friend Melissa Etheridge said that they will always remain friends, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Etheridge was asked what she thought about the "hysteria" surrounding the "exes reunion" at the SAG Awards in January.

The 58-year-old musician, who performed at Pitt and Aniston's wedding in 2000, said: "Oh God! I was hoping I could do your show without mentioning her whose name will not be mentioned. Oh, you know what? I loved Brad and Jen together, they were beautiful."

"I believe they will always remain friends because they're two very special people that can get through anything. I just hope that their friendship lasts," she added.

The "I'm the only one" hitmaker looked back fondly at the early 2000s with Cohen and fellow guest Kristen Johnston.

She said: "Of course we would always...those were the glory days...I remember those days."

Back in January, Aniston briefly reunited with Pitt backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where the actor touched her wrist and had a brief chat with her.

The pair shared another moment during the awards ceremony as Pitt accepted a supporting actor prize for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood". He quipped that "it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch". The camera then cut to Aniston, who could be seen clapping at the joke.

They both attended the Golden Globes and she could be seen looking delighted when he won a supporting actor award for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood".