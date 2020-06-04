Jennifer Aniston auctions off her 1995 nude portrait to raise COVID-19 funds

To raise relief funds for COVID-19, actor Jennifer Aniston would be auctioning off her 25-year-old nude portrait, photographed by Mark Seliger in November 1995.

The 'Friends' actor posted a video of the picture processing on Instagram, along with coronavirus fundraising details in the caption.

"My dear friend @markseliger teamed up with @radvocacy and @christiesinc to auction 25 of his portraits - including mine - for COVID-19 relief," Aniston wrote in the caption.