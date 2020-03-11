Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee welcome first child, a baby boy

Actors Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee have become proud parents to their first child, a baby boy.

Dewan, best known for dance film "Step Up" and superhero TV series "Supergirl", gave birth to their son on March 6.

The couple, who announced their engagement last month, have named their newborn, Callum.

"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world you little angel!

"Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20," Dewan, 39, captioned a black-and-white picture of herself holding the child, which she shared on Instagram on Tuesday.