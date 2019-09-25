Jenna Dewan shares baby bump pic of second child on Instagram

Kazee also joined his lady love Dewan in relishing the happy news, calling the moment something he has waited his entire life for and went on to gush about his girlfriend for everything that she has brought into his life.

"Well...the news is out. I can't even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn't have found a better person to build a family with," Kazee wrote alongside a photo of Dewan smiling and cradling her bump.

"The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude. A partner who radiates love, warmth, and kindness. A partner who has faced some of the hardest moments life can deal you with grace, humility, and a desire to learn from the ups and downs. A partner who is continuously growing from those lessons and who supports my growth as a person with love, unwavering support, and understanding," he added.

Kazee also credited Dewan for showing him how to parent, love and communicate with a child.

"Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine...her beautiful daughter. Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it," he wrote.

"I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child," he continued, before adding, "I can't wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger."