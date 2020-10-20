Jeff Bridges reveals he has been diagnosed with lymphoma

Oscar winning-actor Jeff Bridges has revealed that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma. It is a serious disease but the prognosis is good, he added.

"As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light," wrote Bridges on his verified Twitter account, referencing his character in the 1998 cult film, "The Big Lebowski.

"Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good," he added.