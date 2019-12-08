Jason Derulo wants more than Rs 3.5 cr to do porn after his 'anaconda' went viral

Los Angeles: Singer Jason Derulo wants to be paid "way" more than $500,000 (Rs 3.5 crore) to do porn.
Taking to his Instagram account, Derulo uploaded a screenshot of a news article explaining the reported deal he'd been offered, and he captioned it: "Imma need a wayyyy bigger bag than that."
The "Swalla" hitmaker drew attention to his bits last week when he lashed out at Instagram for taking down a photograph of him in a pair of underpants because it breached their "nudity and sexual activity" guidelines, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
The hunk uploaded a screenshot of the warning he received from the photo-sharing site and captioned it: "F*k u mean? I have underwear on... I can't help my size. #bringbackAnaconda."
Jason left fans feeling a little hot under the collar when he shared the sexy image - which showed off his killer abs, bulging biceps and his toned thighs - and bragged about the size of his manhood when fans questioned what he had hiding.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)