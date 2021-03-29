Jason Derulo expecting first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes, says 'couldn’t be more excited'

American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo has announced that he's expecting his first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes.
The lovebirds, who started dating weeks before the coronavirus pandemic, took to their social media on Sunday to share the news with their fans.
The 31-year-old singer shared a beautiful video of himself and Frumes, which shows the duo walking on the beach as Derulo bends down to kiss her baby bump.
He wrote, "Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes."
Frumes also took to her handle to announce her pregnancy and shared a picture with Derulo.
"Mom & Dad," she wrote in the caption
Skai Jackson, singers Nazanin Mandi and Jilly Anais were among the others who took to the comments section to shower the couple with love.
"Congrats omg!!" wrote Skai along with a heart emoji.
Anais commented, "Can’t wait to be an auntie to this beautiful bundle of joy.. beyond happy for you two! you look so beautiful mommy Jena."
A comment on Jason's post read: "Oh this baby is going to be genetically blessed."
Derulo, who is best known for hits like ‘Swalla’ and ‘Tip Toe’, recently rolled out hits like Lifetsyle, 'Savage Love' in collaboration with South Korean boy band BTS, 'Take You Dancing' and more.