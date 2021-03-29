Jason Derulo expecting first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes, says 'couldn’t be more excited'

American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo has announced that he's expecting his first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes.

The lovebirds, who started dating weeks before the coronavirus pandemic, took to their social media on Sunday to share the news with their fans.

The 31-year-old singer shared a beautiful video of himself and Frumes, which shows the duo walking on the beach as Derulo bends down to kiss her baby bump.

He wrote, "Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes."