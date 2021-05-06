James Gunn reveals his favourite Bollywood film and it stars Aamir Khan

Popular Hollywood director James Gunn, who is known for helming films like The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy and others, recently revealed his favourite Bollywood film, and it stars superstar Aamir Khan.

In a recent interaction on Twitter, a fan asked "Do you see any Indian movies sir?" Replying to him James said, "Many. Lagaan is probably my favourite."

The reply from the filmmaker excited several Bollywood lovers as Lagaan holds a special place in the hearts of many Indians. The 2001 film was one of the most successful ones in the history of Indian cinema.