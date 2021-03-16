James Bond villain Yaphet Kotto passes away

Actor Yaphet Kotto, who played the villain in the 1973 James Bond film "Live And Let Die", passed away on Tuesday. He was 81.

Kotto played the role of Dr Kanaga, a.k.a Mr Big, in the film that stars Roger Moore as Agent 007 and Jane Seymour as Solitaire, Kananga's psychic and Bond's love interest.

The news of his demise was announced by Kotto's wife, Sinahon Thessa.

"I'm saddened and still in shocked of the passing of my husband Yaphet of 24 years. This is a very painful moment for me to inform you all fans, friends and family of my husband. You still have plan to release your book and build a religious organization based on Yogananda's Teachings. You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you're a real hero and to a lot of people also," Thessa wrote on Facebook.