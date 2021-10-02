'James Bond' actor Daniel Craig to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Washington [US]: Hollywood star Daniel Craig will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ahead of the US release of 'No Time to Die', which is the last film of the actor as iconic spy James Bond.

As per Variety, the actor will get his star in a ceremony on October 6 at 6:30 pm PT. His star will be the 2,704th star on the Walk of Fame, and the fourth James Bond actor to receive the honour after David Niven, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan.

Barry Nelson also played Bond in a TV movie and received a star during his career. Craig's star will be placed next to Moore's, located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard.

Rami Malek, who plays the villain Lyutsifer Safin in 'No Time to Die', Craig's fifth and final outing as Bond, will speak at the Walk of Fame ceremony.

Bond franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will also serve as guest speakers. The Walk of Fame event will be emceed by Nicole Mihalka, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce chair.

"Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films. We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore. Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement.

In addition to his previous Bond roles in 'Casino Royale', 'Quantum of Solace', 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre', Craig received a Golden Globe nomination for Rian Johnson's whodunnit mystery 'Knives Out', which is getting the franchise treatment from Netflix, and starred in 'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo', 'Logan Lucky', 'Munich', 'Road to Perdition', 'Enduring Love', 'The Mother' and more.

As part of his post-Bond career, Craig is bringing 'Macbeth' back to Broadway next spring. He will play the lead role with Ruth Negga as his Lady Macbeth. He will also star in 'Knives Out 2'.

