'I've got to add this to my Tinder profile': Brad Pitt's hilarious acceptance speech at SAG Awards

He continued by mentioning how the director Quentin Tarantino featured famous feet in the film, such as Margot Robbie's and Margaret Qualley's. (Robbie's Sharon Tate takes off her shoes in a movie theatre, while Qualley's Pussycat removes her shoes in Cliff's car.)

"Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA," said Pitt.

Not just that, he also joked how the role was challenging by stating, “Let's be honest, it was a difficult part. The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch.”