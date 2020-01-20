'I've got to add this to my Tinder profile': Brad Pitt's hilarious acceptance speech at SAG Awards

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards that was held on Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, saw Brad Pitt bag the trophy for best male actor in a supporting role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.
Pitt was nominated alongside Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Al Pacino (The Irishman) and Joe Pesci (The Irishman). He began his acceptance speech on a hilarious note by saying "I've got to add this to my Tinder profile," as he referred to the statuette. Also as a reference to him being single now.
Brad continued to speak thanking his fellow actors coated with a little humour. He said, “Thank you, my brothers, my sisters. This means so much, more than I can possibly fathom. I want you to know I watch everything. I watch you all and the work has been mesmerizing.”
He continued by mentioning how the director Quentin Tarantino featured famous feet in the film, such as Margot Robbie's and Margaret Qualley's. (Robbie's Sharon Tate takes off her shoes in a movie theatre, while Qualley's Pussycat removes her shoes in Cliff's car.)
"Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA," said Pitt.
Not just that, he also joked how the role was challenging by stating, “Let's be honest, it was a difficult part. The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch.”
Besides the speech, the SAG Awards made headlines for Pitt and his former wife and actress Jennifer Aniston’s reunion backstage. The actor also dropped everything to watch her acceptance speech onscreen, after she won best performance by an actress in a Television Series – Drama, for Apple TV Plus show ‘The Morning Show’.
