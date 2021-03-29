'It's so preposterous': Woody Allen denies daughter Dylan's sexual assault allegations

Filmmaker Woody Allen has addressed the allegations of sexual assault made against him by daughter Dylan Farrow.

"Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could be misconstrued as that," Allen says in a now-released interview that took place last year,

"Why would a guy who's 57 years old? I never was accused of anything in my life, I'm suddenly going to drive up in the middle of a contentious custody fight at Mia's country home (with) a seven-year-old girl. It just -- on the surface, I didn't think it required any investigation, even," the 85-year-old said in the interview, which aired on "CBS Sunday Morning show" on March 28, as reported by People magazine.