'It’s so f***ed up': 'Harry Potter' actress Jessie Cave on being treated 'differently' on sets after gaining weight

Hollywood actress Jessie Cave, best known for playing Ron Weasley’s (Rupert Grint) girlfriend Lavender Brown in "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince", recently opened up on being treated “differently” on the sets after she gained weight during “Deathly Hallows” parts 1 and 2.

Speaking to The Independent, Jessie said that she put on weight after doing “Half Blood Prince” but when she returned for the following films she was treated like a “different species" on set.

Calling her experience “horrible”, Jessie added, “It was probably more me and my insecurity, knowing that I wasn’t fitting into the same size jeans, but it wasn’t a time where actresses were any bigger than a size eight. It was a really uncomfortable experience.”

“I definitely felt invisible when I gained a little bit of weight,” said Cave.

She further mentioned that ever since then, it made her have “weird issues with weight and work.”

“It’s so f***ed up, but it’s just how it is. Women have to deal with that all the time,” said Jessie.

Earlier this year, Cave revealed that her baby boy had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is COVID positive. He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully. This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks," Cave wrote.

The actor, who welcomed her third child with musician-boyfriend Alfie Brown in October 2020, said she didn’t want to be back in a hospital "so soon after his traumatic birth". The baby was place in the neonatal unit soon after he arrived.

Cave then thanked the National Health Service (NHS), the publicly funded healthcare system of the UK, for its efforts amid the pandemic.

"Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors," she said.