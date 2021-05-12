'It's just not a challenge anymore': Ellen DeGeneres to end talk show after 19 years

Ellen DeGeneres is calling time on her longtime-running talk show, according to reports.

The daytime host, who has seen a ratings hit after allegations of running a toxic workplace, has decided that her upcoming season will be the last, ending in 2022. It coincides with the end of her contract.

"When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged - and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news.