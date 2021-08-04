'It's a real shame': Jennifer Aniston says she has cut ties with people who refused to get vaccinated

American actor Jennifer Aniston, who became a household name after starring in the hit sitcom 'Friends', revealed that she has stopped associating with some people from her "weekly routine" over differing opinions on COVID-19 vaccination.

The 52-year-old star recently admitted that she had to cut ties with a few people over their vaccination status, reported People magazine.

"There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame," she said in InStyle's September cover interview.

"I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate," Aniston continued.

The 'Murder Mystery' actor said it's everyone's moral and professional obligation to disclose their vaccination status. Aniston also noted that a lot of opinions on vaccines are based on "fear and propaganda".

"I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day. It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion -- but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda," she said.

Aniston has been an advocate for social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols since the pandemic began in March last year.

She previously pleaded with her 37.7 million followers to wear a mask last June. "This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples' lives. And it really shouldn't be a debate," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Aniston continued to urge the use of face masks a month later, revealing that her friend Kevin was hospitalised with COVID-19.