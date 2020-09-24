It's a girl! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome their first child together

Across high seas, supermodel Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first child - a baby girl.
Zayn shared the first glimpse of his daughter by sharing a picture of holding her hand.
"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together," wrote the former One Director singer.
Gigi Hadid confirmed her pregnancy in April during an appearance on "The Tonight Show", telling host Jimmy Fallon: "Obviously, we wish they could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."
"Especially during this time... it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day," added the supermodel.
Hadid recently posted pictures from her photoshoot showing off her going baby bump commenting "growing an angel."
Zayn and Gigi first started dating in November 2015. They split in March 2018, but soon after rekindled their romance. By January 2019, however, they had broken up again. They seemed to have got back together by the end of the year.
Gigi confirmed they were a couple again on February 14, as she called Zayn her "Valentine" in an Instagram post.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)