It's a girl! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome their first child together

Gigi Hadid confirmed her pregnancy in April during an appearance on "The Tonight Show", telling host Jimmy Fallon: "Obviously, we wish they could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."

"Especially during this time... it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day," added the supermodel.

Hadid recently posted pictures from her photoshoot showing off her going baby bump commenting "growing an angel."