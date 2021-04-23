It’s a girl! Gal Gadot reveals sex of her third baby

A month after Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot announced third pregnancy, she has now revealed the sex of her baby.

During her appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Gal said that she expecting a third daughter with husband Yaron Varsano.

"It’s baby girl No. 3. Yes, we’re sticking to what we know.”

She further added, "I feel like this is the hardest part of parenthood: the lack of sleep and the being tired all the time. That was the hardest thing for me."

Gadot, who attended the Golden Globes 2021, announced her third pregnancy hours after she conducted the presentation onstage.

She took to Instagram and shared a picture featuring her daughters Maya and Alma alongside husband Yaron, placing their hands on her baby bump. She captioned the picture as, “Here we go again.”