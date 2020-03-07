'It was definitely an arranged marriage': Justin Bieber spills the beans about his first meeting with Hailey Baldwin

Washington D.C.: Justin Bieber during his visit to the 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Friday (local time), revealed to the guest host Demi Lovato about the day he met his wife for the first time. He also joked that their parents set them up for an arranged marriage.

According to E!News, the 26-year old singer began to reveal that their first interaction was almost too good to be true, and shared "We met in the early mornings of a 'TODAY Show' taping.

We, um, I'm pretty sure she didn't want to be there...her dad dragged her out of bed in the morning and basically was like, 'You know...' I think, because she was raised Christian, and I think she...they found out that, like, I--I think it was an arranged marriage, I'm pretty sure. I'm not...Looking back now, I'm like, It was definitely an arranged marriage. Like, they set this whole thing up."