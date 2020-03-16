'It is important to be united': Donatella Versace donates 200,000 Euros to Italy hospital fighting coronavirus

Milan: Donatella Versace is the latest fashion personality to make a big and significant donation to help fight coronavirus infections.

According to E! News, the Versace chief creative officer along with her daughter Allegra Versace Beck donated 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy.

"In times like this, it is important to be united and support however we can to help all those who are in the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives," said Versace in a statement shared on Instagram.

"This is why, Allegra and I have decided to make a personal donation of 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan.