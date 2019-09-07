'It: Chapter Two' opens with USD 16.5 million at the international box office

Washington D.C: The much-awaited horror sequel 'It: Chapter Two' which released on Friday, raked in USD 16.5 million on its first day.

With this, the film recorded the biggest opening of any horror movie in 2019. 'It: Chapter Two' opened at 3,215 screens in Russia and earned USD 2.1 million, reported Variety.

The film also scored the biggest opening day for a horror movie in Italy grossing USD 1.6 million at 840 screens. Germany recorded USD 1.4 million at the box office.

In Australia, "It: Chapter Two" managed a 75 per cent share of the top five films in the country with USD 625,000 at 501 screens.

The first instalment released in 2017 turned out to be blockbuster earning USD 373 million at the international box office and USD 327 million in North America.

'It: Chapter Two' is the sequel to the 2017 hit 'It' and is based on the second half of Stephen King's 1986 novel. The story picks up 27 years after the events of the first film and centers on the grown-up versions of the seven members of the Losers Club.

The group deals with the return of the evil dancing clown Pennywise.

James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Rasone and Andy Bean star as the adult Losers Club.

Gary Dauberman's script received direction from Andy Muschietti who returned to direct.