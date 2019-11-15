IStandWithTaylor trends as Taylor Swift asks fans for help after being barred from singing her own songs at AMAs

Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' edition with her former music label has relapsed in a new setback for the singer. After losing the rights to her music catalogue, Swift was told that she cannot perform her old songs for the upcoming American Music Awards or use it in a forthcoming Netflix documentary about her life.

In a post captioned, 'Don't know what else to do', Swift, 29, said: 'Guys - It's been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honoring me with the Artist of the Decade Award at this year's ceremony.

'I've been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year.

'Additionally - and this isn't the way I had planned on telling you this news - Netflix has created a documentary about my life for the past few years. Scott and Scooter have declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film.'