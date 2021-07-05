'Is this the end of an era?': MCU Fans freak out after Robert Downey Jr unfollows Marvel co-stars on Instagram

Actor Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man has unfollowed all his Marvel co-stars on Instagram, including Marvel Studios' official page. Yes, you read that right!

Widely regarded by many as the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert shares a great bond with his Marvel friends, in particular Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, and Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.

However, Robert unfollowing them has come as a surprise to all the fans across the globe and we would all want to know what's cooking.

The actor, who enjoys over 50 million followers on Instagram, is currently following precisely 43 accounts, and it may be mentioned that there aren’t any actors on that list. He has limited his feed to organisations, brands, CEOs and leading figures in other fields.

Also, he is still following his Marvel castmates on Twitter.

Robert has been quite active on social media and often shares his pictures and videos to keep his fans entertained.

Meanwhile, moments after fans came to know about the act, they became desperate to know the reason behind Robert's surprising social media behavior.

While some fans freaked out, others said that the actor has finally left the franchise in the grandest way possible.

Here's how some of them reacted: