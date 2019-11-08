Is that Helen Mirren? Twitter is very confused about Keanu Reeves' girlfriend's identity

Internet when berserk after Keanu Reeves stepped out with his alleged girlfriend Alexandra Grant.
The 55-year-old actor stepped out with Grant for Los Angeles County Museum of Art's (LACMA) Art + Film Gala.
The rumoured couple were all smiles while holding hands as they made their way down the carpet. They happily posed for the shutterbugs.
For the occasion, Reeves opted for an all-black suit, while Grant, 46, looked resplendent in a navy blue gown with a plunging neckline.
Keanu has mostly been hush-hush about his personal life. Fans were overwhelmed to see him out in public with Grant. It is his first official relationship after ages. Keanu Reeves is finally in love after more than a decade, after the death of ex-girlfriend Jennifer Syrne.
However, this wasn’t what Twitter was talking about. Twitterati couldn’t help but point out how similar Alexandra Grant looked to actor, Helen Mirren, 74.
People mistook Grant for Helen Mirren and took to Twitter to point out the resemblance.
Here are some reactions :
Helen Mirren had a funny reply to the reports and said she was extremely flattered. According to Entertainment Tonight, Helen said she felt both Alexandra and Keanu were extremely lucky to have found each other.
