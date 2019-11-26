Is that cotton candy? Justin Bieber gets a 'hair raising' makeover

Pop singer Justin Bieber went in for a sudden transformation as he dyed his hair pink.

The 25-year-old singer stepped out in Beverly Hills on Sunday after playing a game of basketball rocking magenta sweatpants from his clothing line, Drew House, and brand new baby pink hair to match.

While it's not confirmed who dyed his blond locks, or what brought on the change, the singer has had quite the hair evolution, from a long bob to a buzz cut and recently sported a slicked-back do for his wedding to model, Hailey Baldwin, in September, reported People magazine.

His cotton-candy-coloured hair change comes two days after Baldwin's 23rd birthday.

See pic here: