Is that Botox? Gwen Stefani fans claim singer looks ‘unrecognisable’ at the Grammys

The greatest night for the music industry - Grammy Awards - saw a lot of celebrities arrived in style. Among the biggies who were presenting and performing, star couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton also sashayed on the red carpet. However, it was an unrecognisable Gwen, who grabbed eyeballs of netizens, as many called her out for going under the knife.

Clad in a custom Dolce & Gabbana embellished mini dress, Stefani went for a natural look instead of her signature red lipstick and dark eyeliner. Many took to social media asking what's up with her face as it looked botched.