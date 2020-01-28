Is that Botox? Gwen Stefani fans claim singer looks ‘unrecognisable’ at the Grammys

The greatest night for the music industry - Grammy Awards - saw a lot of celebrities arrived in style. Among the biggies who were presenting and performing, star couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton also sashayed on the red carpet. However, it was an unrecognisable Gwen, who grabbed eyeballs of netizens, as many called her out for going under the knife.
Clad in a custom Dolce & Gabbana embellished mini dress, Stefani went for a natural look instead of her signature red lipstick and dark eyeliner. Many took to social media asking what's up with her face as it looked botched.
One user wrote, 'Hey @gwenstefani STOP with the plastic surgery/botox on your (once) beautiful face! You're starting to look as fake as Madonna!', while another commented, 'What has Gwen Stefani done to her face? And don't give me that natural aging malarkey bc what's happening ain't natural'.
Post walking on the red carpet, Gwen changed into a custom Dolce & Gabbana silk tulle ball gown embellished with sacred hearts and roses to perform 'Nobody But You' with Blake.
This year's Grammy event paid several tributes to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant who lost his life in a helicopter crash on the day of the Grammy event.
Grammy Awards 2020 marked a big night for the 18-year-old musician Billie Eilish who made history by sweeping the function by taking home five golden gramophones including the biggies - Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist of the Year, and Record of the Year.
