'Is my value based only on your perception?': Billie Eilish strips down during concert to protest body shaming

Grammy award winning Billie Eilish hit back at body shamers by stripping down during the first concert of her "Where Do We Go" world tour in Miami.

According to TMZ, the 18-year-old pop star made the powerful statement about clothing and self-empowerment in a video interlude during the kick-off concert in Miami, reports nydailynews.com.

In between songs, the "Bad guy" singer, who has previously admitted that she wears baggy clothes to keep attention away from her figure, played a quick video showing herself in a form-fitting black tank top, which she then removes standing in just a bra.

"You have opinions, about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body," she says in a voiceover.

She continued: "Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching always. The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?.