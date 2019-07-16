Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to marry soon?

Washington D.C.: Kylie Jenner who is currently glorying in the success of her new beauty line is ready for marriage as she is thinking about taking a step ahead with beau Travis Scott.

"Kylie is very happy with her life. She and Travis are discussing marriage," People quoted a source close to the couple, as saying.

The two have been dating for a quite a while now after they met at Coachella in April 2017. Jenner and Scott are parents to a 17-month daughter, Stormi and now they are planning to bring new a member to the family, according to the source.

"Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying. Kylie loves being a mom and can't wait to give Stormi a sibling," added the source.