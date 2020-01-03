Is Emilia Clarke in India? Mother of dragons spotted in Jaipur

However, the image does not show Clarke's face. We only see two women with their back to the camera.

Last August, Clarke was in India along with "Game Of Thrones" co-star Rose Leslie. She described her experience in India "brain altering".

Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the fantasy series "Game Of Thrones" (GoT), had posted a series of the photographs from her India visit along with Leslie, who was seen as Ygritte in the show, on Instagram. She visited Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, back then.

"NAMASKAR India," Clarke wrote as she began her post.

"NAMASKAR #AnandaSpaHimalayas this is not an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I've read in years #TheOverStory should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you're ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my God is it true," she added.

Clarke used quite a few hashtags to describe her affair with India -- #BreatheBabyAndLetTheMadnessMeltAway, #BrainAlteringJoy, #RoseLeslieHasMyHeartAndSoulWrappedUpinHers, #Don'tForgetTheLovePeople, #BollocksDoesThatMeanItsTimeToWorkNow.