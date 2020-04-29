Irrfan Khan's Death: From Slumdog Millionaire to Life of Pi -- a look at the Hollywood movies the actor was in

On Wednesday morning, the film industry suffered a great blow as reports came in, announcing that Irrfan Khan had passed away. Born in 1967 in Rajasthan's Jaipur, the actor has left an indelible mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood.
At 20 he was spotted by film director Mira Nair and flew to Mumbai to be a part of the 1988 film Salaam Bombay!. Reports however suggest that his role was relegated to a minor cameo just two days before shooting commenced. "I remember sobbing all night when Mira told me that my part was reduced to merely nothing. But it changed something within me. I was prepared for anything after that," an earlier India Today report quotes him as saying.
Now, the focus of this article is to honour the actor's incredible performances in a host of international movies, but we couldn't help but begin with Salaam Bombay! The film incidentally was India's second film submission to be nomited for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.
That being said, let us now take a better look at some of Irrfan Khan's Hollywood roles. Over the years, he had played many a role in Hollywood movies.
From playing a first generation Bengali immigrant settling into life in America in The Namesake (2006) to a Karachi based police chief in the 2007 film A Mighty Heart that recounts the search for kidnapped Wall Street Journal scribe Daniel Pearl -- he appears to have done it all with aplomb.
Khan has also been a part of several award winning international movies, including Life of Pi (2012) and Slumdog Millionaire (2008), both of which inclidentally won multiple Academy Awards.
He has also been a part of acclaimed international projects including the 2007 Wes Anderson-directed comedy-drama film, The Darjeeling Limited, 2016's Inferno, which is based on the Dan Brown book of the same name.
In 2012 Irfan joined the cast of The Amazing Spider Man, convincingly plotting to kill the superhero. Incidentally, reports suggest that Khan had been hesitant to take up the role, and was persuaded otherwise by the excitement evinced by his sons. In another memorable role, Khan was seen running the well known dinosaur theme park as the owner of Jurassic World, This particular film, of the same name as the park is set 22 years after the events of Jurassic Park.
In a career spanning over three decades, Irrfan Khan has acted in over a hundred movies and TV shows. An inpressive feat by itself, but Khan didn't stop there. Be it advertisements or YouTube videos or movies, he was convincing in almost every role. As people across the world remember and pay their respects to Khan on Thursday, we are reminded again of the impact he has had on the world of cinema, and indeed on people in general.
He was, as his Jurassic World Director wrote on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, "A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain".
"In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days," Colin Trevorrow added.
