Iron Man to feature in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'? Taika Waititi ‘leaks’ part of script on Instagram Live

Filmmaker Taika Waititi has teased a few details about his upcoming Marvel movie "Thor: Love And Thunder" with Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo.

Waititi took to Instagram with the stars from "Thor: Ragnorak" as he hosted a viewing party for "Ragnorak" on Instagram Live, reports variety.com.

However, to everyone’s surprise, Taika gave fans a glimpse into the script of the film, which included a conversation between Tony Stark (Iron Man) and Thor. Fans couldn’t keep calm with the anticipation that Robert Downey Jr would make a comeback (after dying in Avengers: Endgame).

However, it turned out to be a bogus scene. Check out the complete conversation.

Thor: Tony?!

Tony: Wazzuuuuurrp!

Thor: You’re back!

Tony: In the sack, baby!

Thor: But how? I saw you die.

Tony: Science. Also, Thanos is back.

Thor: Mother Frigga, no. So... we’re assembling again?

Tony: Again, again. It’s GO TIME. Everyone who died is coming back. And this time we’re avenging even more than ever. From now on we’ll be known as... The Avengerers.