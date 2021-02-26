'Iron Man' actress Gwyneth Paltrow under fire for claiming COVID-19 can be treated with kimchi and kombucha

Since her recovery from the disease, Paltrow said that she has been quite careful about what she is putting in her body.

"So I've been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious: I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic. I’ve even found a great sugar-free kimchi and kombucha," Paltrow wrote.

"Everything I'm doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I'm working out in the mornings, and I'm doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing," she added.

Reacting to the actor's claims, NHS England's Prof Stephen Powis told the BBC, "Like the virus, misinformation carries across borders and it mutates and it evolves, so I think YouTube and other social media platforms have a real responsibility and opportunity here."

"In the last few days I see Gwyneth Paltrow is unfortunately suffering from the effects of Covid. We wish her well, but some of the solutions she's recommending are really not the solutions we'd recommend in the NHS," he added.

On work front, last month, Gwyneth said that she's decided to step back from her acting career. The actress has lately taken up fewer acting roles, with her most recent film role being in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame".

The actress also said the only way she would return to acting is if she was to work on something made by her writer and producer husband, Brad Falchuk.