Instagram issues an apology to Bella Hadid for taking down her post, says it 'shouldn't have been removed'

Instagram had taken down the post, citing that it violated the community guidelines. After Hadid lashed out at the platform, they issued an apology. According to Page Six, a spokesperson for Instagram's parent company Facebook said, "To protect the privacy of our community, we don't allow people to post personal information, such as passport numbers, on Instagram. In this case, the passport number was blurred out, so this content shouldn't have been removed."

"We've restored the content and apologized to Bella for the mistake," the spokesperson added.

The apology comes after Bella Haddid accused Instagram of 'bullying' and said that they were 'silencing people'. Sharing a screenshot of the message she received, Bella wrote, "Instagram removed my story that only said 'My baba And his birthplace of Palestine' with a photograph of his American passport."

"Are we not allowed to be Palestinian on Instagram? This, to me, is bullying. You can't erase history by silencing people. It doesn't work like that," she had added.