Inside Pics: Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi turns 3; here’s how the billionaire celebrated it

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner threw a home-style party for her daughter Stormi Webster on her third birthday.
Kylie and her baby daddy Travis Scott traditionally celebrate their daughter’s birthday with a customised “Stormi World” party. However, given the coronavirus outbreak, the makeup mogul and the rapper decided to tone it down and create the same experience at home.
Kylie said, "I am just waiting for my three-year-old to wake up. But Stormi World 3 is cancelled... for obvious reasons. But I still went all out for Stormi at my house, and we are just doing a cousin party, with all her cousins and my family, which will be still just as amazing. But yea, I can't wait to show you guys."
Stormi was dressed up in a blush dress with a thick layered tulle skirt and feathered sleeves. She completed her look with a sparkling tiara.
The at-home Stormi World included an ice cream bar, a wall filled with delectably curated sweets, and a Chicken Finger Meals food truck in the driveway.
Check out the pictures below.
Kylie also shared a super adorable clip of her daughter. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star posted a sweet video of her tiny tot and her growth years.
As the clip starts, it shows the little one playing with her mom's face. The video also shows Kylie touching Stormi's little feet.
The video chronicles some fun and candid moments of the kid as she smiles and plays with her mom and siblings. From beaches to birthday parties, the video shows some candid and fun moments of the birthday girl.
Jenner captioned the video as, "3 years of Stormi (with white heart emoticon)." The 23-year-old star also shared another video of her little angel, and penned a thank you note. She noted in the caption, "Thank you, God, for sending this little soul to me. Crying today because i can't stop the time. it's all the little things I'll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. " "watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years," she added.
Jenner then added in the birthday note," but on the other side, i'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl I know you will be and all the amazing things I know you will do. Happy birthday to my baby forever!”
Stormi was born on February 1, 2018.