Inside Pics: Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi turns 3; here’s how the billionaire celebrated it

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner threw a home-style party for her daughter Stormi Webster on her third birthday.

Kylie and her baby daddy Travis Scott traditionally celebrate their daughter’s birthday with a customised “Stormi World” party. However, given the coronavirus outbreak, the makeup mogul and the rapper decided to tone it down and create the same experience at home.

Kylie said, "I am just waiting for my three-year-old to wake up. But Stormi World 3 is cancelled... for obvious reasons. But I still went all out for Stormi at my house, and we are just doing a cousin party, with all her cousins and my family, which will be still just as amazing. But yea, I can't wait to show you guys."

Stormi was dressed up in a blush dress with a thick layered tulle skirt and feathered sleeves. She completed her look with a sparkling tiara.

The at-home Stormi World included an ice cream bar, a wall filled with delectably curated sweets, and a Chicken Finger Meals food truck in the driveway.

