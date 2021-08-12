e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 10:45 AM IST

Inside Chris Hemsworth's birthday celebration: 'Thor' actor shows off cake baked by his kids

Taking to Instagram, the 'Thor' actor posted a string of images of a cake that his three little ones baked for his birthday
ANI

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has penned a thank you note for his fans and friends for wishing him on his 38th birthday.

He also shared a glimpse of his birthday celebrations with his family.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Thor' actor posted a string of images of a cake that his three little ones baked for his birthday.

"Thanks for all the birthday messages! Had an epic day with the family and succeeded in devouring 75% of this awesome cake that my kids made before collapsing into a giant sugary heap of joy," Chris captioned the post.

Several social media users, including members of Hollywood, flooded Chris' post with birthday wishes.

"Happy birthday, brotha," actor Dwayne Johnson commented.

"Such lovely surprise by your kids," a user wrote.

Chris shares daughter India, 9, and 7-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha with his wife Elsa Pataky.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 10:45 AM IST

