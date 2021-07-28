'Inexcusable and unacceptable': Lucy Liu opens up on fight with 'Charlie's Angels' co-star Bill Murray

Liu, 52, said she asked Murray whether he was speaking to her, which then became "a one-on-one communication".

"It was unjust and it was uncalled for. Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it. So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don't regret it.

"Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there's no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have and nor did I." The actor said years later, Murray, 70, met her at a Saturday Night Live reunion and was "perfectly nice".

"But I'm not going to sit there and be attacked," she said.

Liu does not regret taking a stand even though reports of their confrontation appeared to blame her.

"Nobody is immortal. But in that time, no matter what happens between now and whatever career choices I make or whatever life decisions I make, I will walk away with my dignity."