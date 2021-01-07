'Inexcusable act of carnage, chaos': Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Cardi B and others condemn US Capitol attack

Several cinema and music personalities, including Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Cardi B, Richa Chadha, and Vir Das, have condemned the attack on the Capitol Hill in the US by thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump who clashed with police, calling it an act of "terror" and assault on democracy.

The violent attack resulted in at least four deaths and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the election.

The police, outnumbered by the maskless protesters, had a tough time in managing the mob, as hundreds of protesters breached security and entered the Capitol building on Wednesday, where members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes.

Many pointed out the difference in police response to the rioters at the Capitol building and protesters for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Imagine if this was our side. There would be rivers of our blood in the streets and not a single one of us would be armed. This has been allowed. #CoupAttempt," wrote Ruffalo.