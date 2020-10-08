‘Incredibly disheartened’: Rihanna apologises for using Islamic texts in her lingerie fashion show

Singer Rihanna, who had been crowned as the "World's Richest Female Musician" by the Forbes magazine in 2019, with an estimated fortune of $600 million with the bulk of that coming from her Fenty beauty range, has now come under fire for her lingerie line.

The beauty mogul, who launched the second edition of her all-inclusive lingerie Savage X Fenty Volume 2 received flak for using the sampling of an Islamic text in her fashion show.

Scores of netizens called out Rihanna for using Coucou Chloe’s track ‘Doom’, which was remixed by adding Islamic Hadith – “a collection of traditions containing sayings of the prophet Muhammad, which constitute the major source of guidance for Muslims apart from the Quran.”

According to a report by TIME, the recording is attributed to Kuwaiti preacher Mishary bin Rashid Alafasy.