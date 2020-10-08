‘Incredibly disheartened’: Rihanna apologises for using Islamic texts in her lingerie fashion show

Singer Rihanna, who had been crowned as the "World's Richest Female Musician" by the Forbes magazine in 2019, with an estimated fortune of $600 million with the bulk of that coming from her Fenty beauty range, has now come under fire for her lingerie line.
The beauty mogul, who launched the second edition of her all-inclusive lingerie Savage X Fenty Volume 2 received flak for using the sampling of an Islamic text in her fashion show.
Scores of netizens called out Rihanna for using Coucou Chloe’s track ‘Doom’, which was remixed by adding Islamic Hadith – “a collection of traditions containing sayings of the prophet Muhammad, which constitute the major source of guidance for Muslims apart from the Quran.”
According to a report by TIME, the recording is attributed to Kuwaiti preacher Mishary bin Rashid Alafasy.
Rihanna apologised for the same and took accountability, stating that she will make sure nothing like this ever happens again.
In a statemen shared on the brand’s social media accounts, Rihanna wrote, “I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage X Fenty show. I would more importantly like to apologize for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this.”
“I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of this song in our project was completely irresponsible. Moving forward, we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again,” she added.
Riri’s lingerie label has been lauded for being diverse and inclusive in its approach. In an interview to i-D magazine in 2019, the "Man down" hitmaker said she hopes to see women feel their best in the garments.
"It's for women to feel their sexiest, their boldest, their most feminine, their most masculine, their most, period. I'm a curvy girl, and if I can't wear it myself, it's not going to work.
"I need to see how it looks on my hips, on my thighs, on my stomach - does it look good on me or only on a fit model? It's important," added Rihanna.
