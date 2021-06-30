In Pics: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas share unseen wedding pictures on their second anniversary

The 'X-Men' actor is a sight to behold in a white gown by Louis Vuitton, featuring a full skirt and capped sleeves. She paired the look with a floaty veil. While Joe looks dapper in an all-black ensemble with matching-coloured shoes.

The two can be seen flashing their biggest smiles as they leave the wedding hall holding each other's hands.

The two tied the knot on June 29, 2019, at a chateau in France after first getting hitched in Las Vegas on May 1 after the Billboard Music Awards 2019.

They welcomed their daughter Willa on July 22 last year.

Jonas and Turner first sparked romance rumours in November 2016 when they were spotted together at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards event.

They made their relationship official on Instagram by the following January. In October 2017, the power couple got engaged.

Meanwhile on work front, Sophie recently signed up for a cameo role in the upcoming Netflix feature 'Strangers' from actor-director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Turner will be taking on a small role in the Hitchcockian dark comedy, which is headlined by Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Stranger Things' Maya Hawke.

Turner was recently cast in HBO Max's Michael Peterson limited drama series 'The Staircase', while she is also part of the voice cast for HBO Max's 'The Prince' as Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton.