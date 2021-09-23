In Pics: Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian set the internet ablaze with their sexy photoshoot

Hollywood’s new BFFs Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian set the internet ablaze with their latest photoshoot while modelling for reality star Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line SKIMS.

The duo twinned in black cotton sets of lingerie from the clothing line.

Check out the pictures below.

Megan and Kourtney recently grabbed headlines at the MTV VMAs by co-presenting for their respective beaus Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker.

Last month, MGK announced his new album, titled 'Born with Horns', by showing off a new matching tattoo with musician Travis Barker.

The two performed at the VMAs and also went on a double date post the awards ceremony.

Kourtney has never been hitched, yet she shares Mason, Penelope and son Reign with ex Scott Disick.

Travis and Kourtney have been friends for over 10 years yet began dating in January.

Meanwhile, Fox and Kelly reportedly began seeing each other while the two were filming for 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'. Fox, who was married to actor Brian Austin Green at the time, went on to file for divorce in November.

Fox and Green have three sons: Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green, and Journey River Green.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:14 AM IST