In Pics: Kim Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner pose in racy red lingerie ahead of Valentine's Day

The limited-edition gets its name Poppy and Cherry Blossom from flowers and will be launched on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Kardashian who was unhappy with her body shape for years launched SKIMS in 2019.

The 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star and mother of four introduced shapewear and undergarments designed to smooth, enhance, sculpt or lift while hiding flaws.

"This is what I've needed, I've been obsessed with traditional shapewear for about 15 years but I've always been cutting it up and making my own styles because every brand that I found just wouldn't really, they just didn't have some of the things I really needed," Kim told E! News.

"I made sure that we did XXS to a 4X and in some pieces, a 5X," she added. "It was important to me to just kind of include everyone."

The brand has turned out to be a hit as it raked in USD 2 million within the first few minutes of its launch with almost every single product being sold out.

In 2020, SKIMS donated USD 1 million to families affected by COVID-19 to better help mothers and children in need as the deadly disease continues to spread.