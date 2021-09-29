In Pics: Kate Middleton steals the spotlight in a shimmery golden gown at 'No Time To Die' premiere

The London world premiere of the upcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die' streamed exclusively on Facebook. The social media platform secured access to the live red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall.

'No Time to Die' stars Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris hit the red carpet in London, alongside Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Also in attendance were healthcare workers and members of the armed forces.

However, amid the lot, it was Kate’s appearance that turned heads at the event.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in a custom-made Jenny Packham gown with sheer panels, shoulder cape and gold sequin detailing.

She accessorised it with golden earrings and metallic gold heels. Needless to say, she stole the spotlight from the Bond Girl.

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig walked in wearing a pink velvet tuxedo.

Check out some more pictures from the red carpet below.

Naomie Harris | Photos by AFP

The Bond film is one of the most hotly anticipated premieres for the UK industry.

The movie was originally slated to debut in April 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic pushed its release to November 2020, and then again to April 2021.

In January, the film was delayed again to October.

The film premieres in the UK on Friday and on October 8 in the US.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 09:32 AM IST