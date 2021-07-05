In Pics: Halsey flaunts her growing baby bump as she gets ready to welcome first child

On a related note, she revealed in a 2016 interview that she suffered a miscarriage before a performance a year earlier, but she still went onstage.

"Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception? My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way," Halsey wrote on her Instagram Story in March, as per People magazine.

The 'Without Me' singer, recently announced 'another labor of love' she has been preparing to deliver, revealing the title of her fourth studio album, 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power', which is produced by Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.